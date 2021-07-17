Fission Uranium’s (FCUUF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $0.60 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

FCUUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Fission Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

