Fission Uranium’s (FCUUF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $0.60 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.
FCUUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Fission Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49.
Fission Uranium Company Profile
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.
