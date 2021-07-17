FLO (FLO) Price Reaches $0.0418

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

