Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $24,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Shares of FMX opened at $85.57 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.66.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.5771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

