Forecross (NASDAQ:FRXX) Stock Price Up 34.8%

Forecross Corp. (NASDAQ:FRXX)’s share price rose 34.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 19,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 8,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Forecross (NASDAQ:FRXX)

Forecross Corporation designs and develops software to re-deploy and sustain legacy applications on the Internet. The company offers XML solutions that enable enterprises to make legacy applications e-Ready; and IT applications protection solution. Its automated migration solution includes convert/ADSOTM, which converts ADSO dialogs into functionally equivalent, ready-to-test, CICS command level COBOL programs; and convert/IDMS-DCTM that converts IDMS/DC programs into functionally equivalent, ready-to-test CICS command level programs.

