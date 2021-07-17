FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Down to $35.13

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.13, but opened at $33.68. FormFactor shares last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 762 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in FormFactor by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $2,667,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 36,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

