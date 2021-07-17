Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

FWONK opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.06. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after buying an additional 255,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 112,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

