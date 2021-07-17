Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Short Interest Update

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Fortem Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605. Fortem Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44.

Fortem Resources Company Profile

Fortem Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Godin property covering an area of approximately 12,800 located in the Godin area of Northern Alberta. The company also holds 75% interest in the Black Dragon property covering an area of 150,178 acres located in the Moenkopi formation of the Carbon and Emery Counties, Utah; and 75% interest in the Rolling Rock Property covering an area of 130,942 acres located in the Mancos formation in the Southern Uinta Basin, Utah.

