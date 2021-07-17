Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,000 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 218,400 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 472,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of FORD stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.54. 86,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Industries will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard J. Morgan sold 78,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $232,120.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,419 shares of company stock worth $355,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

