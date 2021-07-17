Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 688.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,743 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.07% of Catalent worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,430 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,642,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,415,000 after buying an additional 83,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,318,000 after buying an additional 206,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 696,900 shares of company stock worth $37,194,186. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $109.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.01. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

