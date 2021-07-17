Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 138,800 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138,800 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $470.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

