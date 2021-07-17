Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.70. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.92.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

