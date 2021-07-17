FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standard Chartered in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

