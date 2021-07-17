FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mattel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAT. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Mattel stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32. Mattel has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,157,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,735,000 after purchasing an additional 480,572 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 30.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,958,000 after purchasing an additional 108,340 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,326,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after purchasing an additional 133,086 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 87.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

