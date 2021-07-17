FY2022 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Increased by Analyst

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.15.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.