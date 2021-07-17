Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $65.80

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.80, but opened at $58.47. Galapagos shares last traded at $57.47, with a volume of 16,577 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Galapagos by 936.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Knott David M bought a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at $127,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

