Gates Capital Management Inc. Has $120.08 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,252,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,164 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises about 4.4% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $120,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,365,000.

VICI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.14. 2,297,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,555. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.44.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

