Gates Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,018,206 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,018,206 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises 6.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $165,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,668. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

