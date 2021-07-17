GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Major Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L Buys 50,200 Shares

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L purchased 50,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $601,396.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 567,454 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $7,422,298.32.

On Thursday, May 20th, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 121,869 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $1,546,517.61.

On Monday, June 21st, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L purchased 299,102 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $3,143,562.02.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG remained flat at $$10.23 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 420,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,531. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.05.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,960,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,528,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 869,286 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

