GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Insider Purchases £24,951.75 in Stock

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) insider Dawn Crichard acquired 24,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £24,951.75 ($32,599.62).

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock opened at GBX 103.80 ($1.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £914.85 million and a PE ratio of -64.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.51. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.40 ($1.85). The company has a current ratio of 341.00, a quick ratio of 341.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.66%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

