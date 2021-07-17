Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GECFF shares. Societe Generale set a $158.34 target price on Gecina and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of GECFF stock remained flat at $$155.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.15. Gecina has a 52 week low of $118.75 and a 52 week high of $163.00.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

