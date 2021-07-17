Genesis Vision Hits Market Capitalization of $9.82 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.22 or 0.00006979 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $80,987.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

