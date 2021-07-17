Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDFS shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $17.77 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.49.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

