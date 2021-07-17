Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,551 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after purchasing an additional 382,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 314,527 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $2,218,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $100,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.55. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KREF. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

