Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.32. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

