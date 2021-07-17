Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of MasterCraft Boat worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,304 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

MCFT opened at $24.50 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $464.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCFT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

