Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.80 Million Position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,598,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,236 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $496.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.