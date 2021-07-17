Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 54,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in International Seaways by 21.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Seaways by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after buying an additional 250,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

