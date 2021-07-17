Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,263 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of First Community Bankshares worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of FCBC opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

