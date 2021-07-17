Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.
Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.
NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $479.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.53.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GAIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
