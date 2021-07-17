Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $703.17 million, a PE ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 56.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

