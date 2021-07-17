GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Update

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,450,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 18,630,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,073,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.6367 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

