Glenview Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,303 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare makes up approximately 1.2% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $71,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $3.63 on Friday, hitting $257.13. 188,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.60. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

