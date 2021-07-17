Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $29.43 Million Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Glenview Capital Management LLC cut its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,598,418 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $29,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 307.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,051 shares of company stock worth $11,135,970. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYFT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,546,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. lifted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

