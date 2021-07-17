Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of GTMEF remained flat at $$37.12 during midday trading on Friday. Globe Telecom has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.09.
About Globe Telecom
