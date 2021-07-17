GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in GoDaddy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

GDDY opened at $85.01 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.67.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

