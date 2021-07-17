Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.94. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

