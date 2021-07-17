Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $24,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 8,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $430,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $405.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.04. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $416.93.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

