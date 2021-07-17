Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of STERIS worth $24,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in STERIS by 30.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 973.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 60,221 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in STERIS by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in STERIS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $207.70 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $151.79 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.31.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STE. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

