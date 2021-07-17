Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $22.97 Million Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 251,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,972,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 352.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $125.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.60. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $134.08.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

