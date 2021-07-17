Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 9,819 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $25,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE:PNW opened at $86.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.79. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.