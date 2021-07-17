Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 18,894 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Regency Centers worth $23,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.84. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

