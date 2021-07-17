Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $9.67 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,225 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,386.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 362,823 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 338,417 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 25.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 19.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,752,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,083,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 493,671 shares of company stock worth $68,992,295. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.18. 8,190,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,787. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

