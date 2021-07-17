Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,949 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 0.5% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $1,345,633.40. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,047. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

MMM traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

