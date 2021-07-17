Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 11,784 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,784 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 526.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 393,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 330,445 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,428,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Accenture by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,235 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

NYSE ACN traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $311.91. 2,666,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,107. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $317.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.