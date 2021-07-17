Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 30,164 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,164 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Danaher by 94.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 32,921 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,660,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Danaher by 27.1% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 77,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 91.4% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $188.07 and a 52 week high of $286.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.19.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

