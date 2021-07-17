Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Down to $11.32

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.32, but opened at $10.96. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 2,016 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.87 million and a PE ratio of -5.40.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,699,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,340,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $17,287,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.