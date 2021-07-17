Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 265,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price target on Graham in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GHM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. 28,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,325. The firm has a market cap of $143.03 million, a P/E ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 0.83. Graham has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Graham’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 84.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Graham by 58.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

