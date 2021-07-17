Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Sells $22,736.00 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $22,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $936.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

