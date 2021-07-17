Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GSBC stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,043. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $710.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245 over the last 90 days. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

