Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $31.29 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Paychex were worth $31,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 146,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,641,000 after buying an additional 21,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.38 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,432 shares of company stock worth $17,565,464. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

